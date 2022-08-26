Hooked Fish Market: Cooking With Love

By Tracie Isaac

tracieisaac@minorityreporter.net

Kevin Rivers and Natasha Noor, photo provided.

Kenneth Rivers and fiancé Natasha Noor recognize February 19, 2022 as the start of their new business venture “Hooked Fish Market” located at 333 Driving Park in Rochester. Rivers is a former general contractor who previously owned a cleaning service then became inspired to offer fresh fish and cooked seafood with traditional home-made sides and a few unique specialties.

The initial idea of opening a fish market was introduced by a friend of Rivers a few years ago. After some research on the viability of the location and the reputation of the previous retail business which was a “fish” market a new vision became a reality. Additional inspiration for Rivers was watching various reality television shows like “Bar Rescue” featuring food and beverage consultant Jon Taffer and “Kitchen Nightmares” with internationally known chef Gordan Ramsay.

The insight that Rivers received from watching Jon Taffer and Gordon Ramsay helped him to further shape the vision, staff and process of a food business. Rivers and Noor took on the challenge of revitalizing the old business and created Hooked Fish Market.

Rivers considered the current location because he frequented the previous fish market for their frog legs, which was the only place he knew that sold them. Originally from Florida, Rivers realized that offering something that was of need in the area but upgrading the product and adding quality, tasty, top-quality seafood with homemade sides would be the “hook” to their vision.

The community support has grown but the reality of being a business owner came with some operational challenges. Overcoming the operational challenges was resolved by hard work, attention to details and consistent food quality.

Photo: “Hooked Experience” Tri of sides by Tracie Isaac



Seafood lovers will enjoy a diverse menu of mouth watering dishes with seafood options of fish, shrimp, crab, calamari, fish tacos and there is a choice of chicken. To understand the home cooked taste, try the “Hooked Experience” which features a trio of side dishes including baked Mac & Cheese (like momma makes), vegetarian baked beans and the flavor filled dirty rice. Creativity for the tastebuds is infused with the daily specials. On Thursdays, try the “Tasha Pasta” or a few of the other winners are the “Salmon Chunks” or “Salmon Slider” and the fresh “Crab Rangoon” – all made with a unique touch.

An atmosphere of “home” is felt with the smells emanating from the kitchen which include home made cake desserts. A colorful selection of sliced sweet confections displayed in glass complete your meal along with a selection of cold beverages.

Photo: Hooked Fish Market (exterior) by Tracie Isaac

“We want people to feel at home at Hooked Fish Market, so we cook all of our food with love,” said Rivers. “Fresh fish and seafood, as well as cooked food and superb customer service is what is offered by our business – we’ll also Cater for your special event.”

It’s worth the trip to Hooked Fish Market in the Maplewood community. To see the full menu of offerings, visit the website at www.hookedfishmarket.com.