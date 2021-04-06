Hotline Connects City Residents to Vaccine Appointments

Staff reports

City residents can call a hotline for help making a vaccine appointment. File photo

No internet? No problem for city residents who want to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at designated sites in each of the four quadrants.

People who live in specific ZIP codes can call Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline at (585) 753-5555 around the clock to get help scheduling an appointment for one of the sites scheduled to open April 8.

The eligible ZIP codes are 14604, 14605, 14606, 14607, 14608, 14609, 14610, 14611, 14613, 14614, 14615, 14619, 14620, 14621 and 14622.

The vaccine schedule is:

Thursday, April 8 and 15, Baber AME: 550 Meigs St.

Thursday, April 22, to be announced.

Friday, April 9 and 16 Memorial AME Zion: 549 Clarissa St.

Friday, April 23, Greater Harvest Baptist Church: 121 Driving Park.

Saturday, April 10 and 17, Jackson R-Center: 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Saturday, April 24, Ryan R-Center: 530 Webster Ave.

Sunday, April 11, 18 and 25, Edgerton R-Center: 41 Backus St.

Since vaccines became available about four months ago, officials were concerned that people who lacked reliable internet or reliable transportation would have a hard time getting vaccinated because appointments were being made online and the early clinics were more easily accessible by car. According to U.S. Census data, one-fifth of Rochester households don’t have internet.

On April 1, Mayor Lovely Warren and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced vaccine clinics would open in the city. On April 6, they announced the hotline to help people with appointments.

Additional appointments can be made through the Monroe County website, www.monroecounty.gov or through United Way of Greater Rochester, Ibero American Action League, Lifespan, Person Centered Housing Strategies, Refugees Helping Refugees, and Community Health Worker Association.

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes is working with the county on the COVID hotline. Callers with additional needs can be connected with 211/Lifeline and be referred for crisis counseling services.