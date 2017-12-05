House of Mercy Seeking Holiday Donations for Families

By Staff –

The House of Mercy, an anti-poverty mission and homeless shelter, is seeking the following food, toy, and clothing donations for families in need this holiday season:

Food items needed include turkey, ham, chicken, hot dogs, potatoes, canned vegetables, soups and stews, rice, noodles and boxed macaroni and cheese. These items can be brought directly to the House of Mercy at 285 Ormond St. in Rochester.

Unwrapped toys can be donated to or purchased from the House of Mercy’s Amazon wish list at http://a.co/bKYNyaS. The most requested toys include African-American Barbie dolls, baby dolls, footballs, basketballs, Legos and scooters.

Other needed clothing items include jackets, gloves, hats, socks, long underwear and boots.

The donations will benefit the 1,500 city families that have signed up with the organization to request a food basket, as well as 1,100 children and young people ages two to 18 who have signed up to request a toy.

The House of Mercy will accept all donated items at its Ormond St. location, and, toys only (not food or clothing) can be brought to Fleet Feet, Rochester Running Co. and Medved locations during regular business hours. The deadline for donations is Wednesday, Dec. 20.

