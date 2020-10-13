House of Refuge Offers Food Distribution on Oct. 13

Staff reports

houseofrefugeusa.org

Fruit, vegetables and dairy products will be available for free until supplies are gone or until 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the warehouse of the Mangold Group, 1033 Maple St.

The distribution is a collaboration between House of Refuge USA and the Mangold Group, a Rochester company that specializes in trucking and pallet recycling.

The distribution is first-come, first-served, and people must provide their own equipment for moving and storing the items.

House of Refuge USA started in 2015 by Bijaya Khadka, a native of Nepal who came to Rochester in 2009. House of Refuge relies on volunteers. In 2018, it helped 400 people settle in the greater Rochester area.