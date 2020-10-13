Search
Tuesday 13 October 2020
From Information to Understanding

House of Refuge Offers Food Distribution on Oct. 13

Oct 13, 2020Business, Local NewsComments Off on House of Refuge Offers Food Distribution on Oct. 13

Staff reports

houseofrefugeusa.org

Fruit, vegetables and dairy products will be available for free until supplies are gone or until 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the warehouse of the Mangold Group, 1033 Maple St.

The distribution is a collaboration between House of Refuge USA and the Mangold Group, a Rochester company that specializes in trucking and pallet recycling.

The distribution is first-come, first-served, and people must provide their own equipment for moving and storing the items.

House of Refuge USA started in 2015 by Bijaya Khadka, a native of Nepal who came to Rochester in 2009. House of Refuge relies on volunteers. In 2018, it helped 400 people settle in the greater Rochester area.

