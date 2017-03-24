House Speaker Paul Ryan Pulls GOP Healthcare Bill

By Staff –

House Speaker Paul Ryan has reportedly pulled his Obamacare repeal bill before a vote on the floor could take place on March 24.

Ryan and President Donald Trump, both members of the Republican party, had been touting the bill to GOP lawmakers in the weeks that led up to the planned vote, trying to sway legislators into backing the bill.

According to White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Trump did everything in his power to work closely with lawmakers, prior to the vote, and had “left everything on the field,” when it comes to the bill.

However, before Friday’s vote, Ryan reportedly rushed from Capitol Hill to the White House to tell President Trump he didn’t have enough votes to pass the bill.

The speaker would have needed 216 votes for the Republican healthcare bill, also known as the American Health Care Act, to pass, and he could only have afforded to lose no more than 21 Republican votes, according to reports.

However, several GOP legislators had been unhappy with certain provisions in the new bill, some due to substantial cuts to Medicaid, and some because they said the bill didn’t go far enough in repealing former President Barack Obama’s former bill, the Affordable Care Act.

As a result, Ryan lacked the support of both moderate Republicans, as well as support from members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative legislators.

Reports have also been swirling around what the failed bill may mean for Ryan’s future as speaker of the House, as well as his future relationship with President Trump.

However, according to White House officials, they’ve said they don’t think discord within the party will affect President Trump’s agenda.

