How Can Parents, School Staff Talk to Each Other Better

A lawn sign promotes the Westside Farmers Market, which runs from June into October at 831 Genesee St.

Photo by Patti Singer

What’s the best way for parents to communicate with their children’s teachers and school health staff? What can families and staff expect from that conversation? How will it benefit children?

Susie Gatewood, RN, manager for nurses who work in the Rochester City School District and charter schools, will explain during the Westside Farmers Market Walk and Talk with a Doc at 5:30 p.m. June 11. The market is at 831 Genesee St., in the parking lot of St. Monica Church.

The talk, hosted by Minority Reporter Media Group’s Patti Singer, is on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/minorityreporter/. You can ask your questions by following the conversation and using the comment section.

“For the health and safety of the students, we want to make sure parents are aware of different ways they can communicate with the school nurse, the school faculty,” said Gatewood, who works for Monroe County BOCES No. 1 and the RCSD.

Susie Gatewood will talk about how parents and school staff can better communicate. Provided photo

She said that parents, students and school staff need to collaborate, to build rapport, “to fuel the relationship.”

She said it’s important for parents to keep school staff up to date on changes of address, phone numbers and other contact information.

“A lot of the things we do to help their children, we need their permission,” she said. “If we’re unable to contact them, how can we help their child?”

The talk is ASL interpreted through a grant from MVP Health Care. A walk through the neighborhood is held after the talk, and walkers receive a $3 coupon to use at the market. The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m.

Throughout the summer, talks with different types of health professionals are held at 5:30 at the market. Here is the schedule:

The Three Cs: Communication, Collaboration and Conversation for Student Health and Safety, Susie Gatewood, RN, June 11

Eating for Personal and Planetary Health, Dr. Colleen Fogarty, University of Rochester Medical Center, June 25

Preventing Diabetes, Dr. Michael Quartuccio, Rochester Regional Health, July 2

Cancer Services Program, Jana Darlington, University of Rochester Medical Center, July 9

Feeding Children, Lisa Modesti, RD, CDN, CDE, University of Rochester Medical Center, July 16

The Importance of Talking with Your Healthcare Provider, Deb Stamps, EdD, MS, RN, GNP, NE-BC, Rochester Regional Health, July 23

Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention, Dr. Danielle Marino, University of Rochester Medical Center Division of Gastroenterology, July 30

Heart Health, Dr. Scott Feitell, Rochester Regional Health, Aug. 6

Medication Storage, Adherence, and Talking to Your Doctor”, Gabriela C. Cipriano, Pharm.D, St. John Fisher College, Aug. 13

Asthma, Carina Malec, RN, Rochester Regional Health, Aug. 20