How Cultural Differences Impact Orthodontic Treatments

Dental and orthodontic health are huge parts of the lives of many. For those that have uneven bites, crooked teeth, and other problems, the right orthodontic treatments can make a huge difference. Knowing what factors go into parents getting their children into orthodontic care can help you learn a bit more about how important orthodontic care really is.

When Does Most Orthodontic Treatment Take Place?

The majority of orthodontic issues present in children between 6 and 12 years of age, this means that treatment generally takes place between the ages of 8 and 14 years old. The reason for this is that during this time period, the bones of the jaw and the mouth have started to harden and have started to solidify in the position that they will take in adulthood. During this age bracket, most children have their adult teeth starting to grow in as well. This means that the orthodontist or dentist can identify the issues that are present and start to work on treatment options.

Though you can still get braces well into adulthood and can also get other orthodontic treatment into your adulthood, it is most often that children get orthodontic treatment. This is due to the fact that children are going to have an easier time dealing with the treatment and it is going to be easier overall to move the teeth and to realign the teeth and change the overall structure of the mouth in children than it would be in adults. Your dentist is going to be able to help you determine what sort of treatment you need and what is going to work best for your mouth, your individual issues, and any overall changes that need to be made.

What Cultural Factors Impact Orthodontic Care?

Historically, minorities and low-income families tend to focus on other medical treatments and tend to go without orthodontic care. Getting a child’s teeth fixed, getting braces, or getting orthodontic surgery is expensive, it is time-consuming, and in many cases, it may be cosmetic rather than actually affecting the health of the child. It has been found that about 25 to 50% of children have a need for some sort of orthodontic treatment to achieve optimal health.

Other factors that have to do with culture are that some cultures simply do not place a huge significance on very straight teeth or on orthodontic treatment. The United States is one country that places a very high importance on straight teeth and on teeth that look perfect, which may contribute to the fact that so many people in the United States work to ensure that their children have straight teeth and get orthodontic treatments like braces and other straightening procedures.

Why Is Orthodonture Important?

Orthodontic treatment is not completely cosmetic. According to the American Association of Orthodontics, around 4 million people wear braces, but braces are not always just to straighten teeth. Orthodontics can be used to treat things like an uneven bite, overbites and underbites, misaligned jaws, pain in the mouth, and so much more. With proper orthodontic care, you can have teeth that are straight, but that are also healthy and do not hurt.

It is important if you have a child, or if you are considering seeing an orthodontist yourself, that if you need orthodontic care you get it. The right care can help you to have teeth that are not only straight, but that are also healthy and free of pain and problems. Your orthodontist is going to be able to pinpoint any problems that might be present, make sure that your teeth are healthy and that your jaw is healthy as well, and more. Orthodontics is an important part of taking care of your health and taking care of your mouth as well.