How Do I Find the Right Rochester School for My Child?

Taking your child to school is a crucial part of securing their future, so you need to make sure that you do it right. If you’re unsure of how to find the right school in Rochester for your child, read on to see some helpful tips.

Check Online

The first stop for you should be online because you’re sure to find a number of schools with functional websites on the internet. This way, you can get a glimpse of what to expect as you go over the school’s details. When you see how they present themselves, you have a chance to gauge their quality and find out which schools are likely to be a good fit for your child. From this point, you can proceed to the next steps of analyzing the schools you pick in further detail. Keep in mind that 87% of private schools have a student population of less than 300, so if you are looking for this as one of the characteristics, you are likely to find one easily.

Look at Test Scores

While test scores may not be the most accurate representation of a school, they are still an important one to take into account after you have identified a few that you are interested in. This is because they will at least give you a clear picture of the academics of the school in question, from which point you can decide to dig deeper. If you are able to, you can check to see if there is a Rochester resource where you can find ratings for local schools. This will make it easier for you to do a comparison rather than having to go from one school to another.

Visit the School

When you find a school that you feel like you are interested in and that meets a majority of your requirements, it’s important to pay it a visit. You could take your student along with you so that they get a feel of the school and help with making the decision. They might catch something that you are otherwise missing and it will be great if they can play an active role in the decision since they will be the ones to attend the school. Keep in mind that 70% of pre-K programs that are state funded are delivered by public school systems. Other pre-K programs are under the governing of community agencies such as Head Start or even private providers.

Talk to Students and Parents

Finally, if you can find parents who have children in a school that you are interested in taking your child to in Rochester, it’s important to talk to them. This is because they are likely to give you an unbiased review of the school in question, unlike teachers and staff at the school who may only say nice things. Use your judgment to filter out the information that you come across and it may be the best kind of review that you can get. Remember that some negative reviews may be a result of things like the system under which the school is run. For example, 18.7% of the students in Catholic schools are not actually catholic and they may have a hard time adjusting to some rules and regulations at the school.

After all is said and done, remember to consider your child’s needs. Keep their learning style in mind so that you don’t enroll them in a school that won’t be able to cater to them. Doing this may result in frustration for them and this will negatively impact the way they respond to education.