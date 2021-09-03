How To Help Impoverished Communities In Rochester

Rochester, NY, has had its fair share of struggles over the years. It was ranked as one of the poorest cities in America by the Post magazine due to factors such as unemployment rates and high school graduation rates.

But even more troubling is Rochester’s food insecurity levels over the years, which has placed about 12% of the population at risk of hunger.

While the U.S. government and humanitarian organizations have been at the forefront trying to help the situation, a lot still needs to be done in Rochester.

There are numerous ways the people and the government can be a part of this city’s problems. But the significant needs like food, water, shelter, and clothing need to be met first.

Helping the Poor Communities of Rochester, NY

The government and humanitarian organizations need to combine their efforts to help the poor communities struggling with clean food, water, and illness issues.

Listed below is a list of activities these two groups can do to help:

1.Incorporate Modern Technology in Water Purification

The government can incorporate modern technology in the water purification process using the latest procedures like electrodeionization.

EDI is a highly effective water treatment process that can be used to recycle residual water in the food and beverage industry for the benefit of Rochester locals.

The EDI process also produces microchip rinse water, which is beneficial in the manufacturing process of semiconductors. This rinse water is used by local companies that directly impact the lives of Rochester residents.

The highly pure water from the EDI process is also a key ingredient in power plant boilers to manufacture power that residents of Rochester need desperately.

2.Build Affordable Homes for the Locals

In addition to helping the community with its water supply, one can also help impoverished communities by building affordable housing for families.

In Rochester alone, over 100 homeless people need a place to safely sleep at night and have access to clean food and water.

With Americans getting almost 1 billion colds each year, it becomes tragic for these families without homes in Rochester.

It is, therefore, key that one can help by building affordable homes.

One way to do so is through the Habitat for Humanity project, which works with local communities to build safe and secure houses.

Habitat has already built over 65 homes in Rochester since its inception in 1976 when it began working on projects with low-income families where at least one family member was unemployed.

The homes that have been built for families in poverty range from one-bedroom houses to four-bedroom ones, depending on the size of each family and their needs.

This way, it is ensured that every individual who works towards helping impoverished communities can do so by building a home according to what they are able or willing to do.

3.Promote Cost-Effective Agricultural Practices

Agriculture is among the primary economic activities for the people of Rochester that provides jobs for about one-fifth of the population. However, without expert guidance, local farmers can end up accruing losses in the long run.

For instance, the U.S. agrochemical expenditure alone is estimated to have totaled almost $9 billion in 2012 at the producer level. With such colossal spending, very few farmers can make profits and earn a decent living out of agriculture.

Rather than spending on chemicals that are eventually not needed, farmers will benefit more from using appropriate agricultural practices.

The government should invest in farmer education and training programs to help enlighten local farmers on the best farming practices.

Impoverished Communities in Rochester can have a Better Life

Rochester remains one of the many cities with impoverished communities, and it’s up to the government, humanitarian organizations, and residents to make life better for everyone living there.

The government needs to channel its primary resources to solve Rochester residents’ main problems, including hunger, lack of shelter, and unclean drinking water.

Once these three main problems are solved, it will be easier for the residents of Rochester to better themselves and their families.