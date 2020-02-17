How Would You Change Medicaid to Save Money, Keep Services?

The public can comment on proposed changes

to Medicaid. File photo

The public is invited to comment on proposed changes to the state’s Medicaid program under the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

The New York State Medicaid Redesign Team II is scheduled to hold the second of a series of statewide forums from noon to 3 p.m., Feb. 18, at Monroe Community College, 321 State St. The forum is scheduled to be held in High Falls A & B Auditorium. Registration begins at 11 a.m.

A live webcast will be available at health.ny.gov/health_care/medicaid/redesign/mrt2/

The redesign of Medicaid started in 2011 when the state faced a $10 billion deficit and the state’s share of Medicaid spending was set to grow by a rate of 13%, which was deemed unsustainable.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo convened the Medicaid Redesign Team to develop reforms to provide stability to the program, according to the governor’s office. The centerpiece to these reforms was the ability to manage Medicaid spending growth first to no more than 4% and now to no more than 3% annually. The reforms were necessary to allow the state to expand the Medicaid program and provide healthcare coverage to a record high of 95% percent of New Yorkers.

The plan worked and for six years New York’s spending on Medicaid increased at half the national average, saving taxpayers billions of dollars.

Cuomo is reconvening the Medicaid Redesign Team to identify $2.5 billion in savings to secure for years to come. The governor’s budget also would renew partnership with local governments to identify savings in the Medicaid program, according to the proposal.

Medicaid is paid for by the federal government and the states. Eligibility rules can differ by state.