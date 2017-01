By Latoya Crowe

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The Federal Reserve System Board of Governors has elected Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick to the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Baltimore Branch.

The branch makes up the fifth district of 12 regional Reserve Banks. Frederick will be one of seven members elected to the branch’s board and will serve a three-year term that begins this month.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.