Hudson Valley District Announces Dade as its New Superintendent

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade is headed to a Hudson Valley district. Provided photo

A day after Terry Dade said news leaked that he was seeking to end his contract as superintendent of the Rochester City School District; he was named superintendent of the district in Cornwall-on-Hudson in the Hudson Valley.

The website of the Cornwall Central School District on April 23 announced that Dade would be starting in July.

“When the Board of Education first met Mr. Dade, we knew we had a match,” the website said.

According to the Cornwall website, the Cornwall Board of Education used the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester in its search. The Warner School is the Educational Partnership Organization for the RCSD’s East High School.

Dade participated in the RCSD board meeting April 23, during which there was a discussion about his proposed budget that would affect East. Previously, Dade had proposed cutting $6 million from East, which led to an outcry from East Superintendent Shaun Nelms.

At the April 23 meeting, Nelms and RCSD board members said they are working together to determine how much of a reduction East can bear. He said “cooler heads prevailed” and that the goal is to support the district “and move forward.”

According to the Cornwall website, more than 400 individuals responded to a survey and said that the district’s next superintendent should have exceptional communication skills; be visible in the community; lead by example; be honest, trustworthy and caring; and have a strong knowledge of curriculum and instruction while also being fiscally savvy.

It was RCSD’s seemingly intractable budget problems that led Dade to cut short his time in Rochester. He arrived in July 2019 and his contract ran through June, 2022.

But about three months in, an external audit showed that Dade inherited a multimillion dollar deficit. Dade has said that because of several years of under budgeting and overspending, he has had to close a $152 million hole in one year. That includes his proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year that would have to close an $87 million gap.

“It’s the cumulative impact of being dealt crisis after crisis and not having the full support of the board in making these tough decisions,” Dade said on April 22 of his reasons for wanting to leave.

Dade said that because of the RCSD budget problems, he never really had the opportunity to focus on academic improvement.

When he acknowledged that he was looking to end his contract, Dade said he wanted to stay in Rochester through June 30. However, the RCSD board can move the effective date up of his departure to the date it received notification of his resignation. On April 22, Dade said he did not anticipate leaving immediately. There was no word late April 23 when his last day would be, and the RCSD website late that night had not mentioned his apparent departure.

RCSD board meetings are streamed on the district’s YouTube and Facebook accounts. Comments on the Facebook feed urged Dade to stay in Rochester, and many used hash tags with variations of the comment that they stand by Dade.

Since Bolgen Vargas was interim and then superintendent from May 2011 through December 2015, the district has had five superintendents, including Dan Lowengard twice and Dade. Barbara Deane-Williams lasted the longest, from August 2016 to January 2019.