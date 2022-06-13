Huge Baby Shower & Resource Fair For the Community!

In the community: From the Office of Samra Brouk

Senator Samra Brouk. Photo from amraforsenate.com/

Senator Samra Brouk is hosting a Community Baby Shower to celebrate and support new parents in the Rochester area and combat the region’s troubling infant mortality rate.

The event will be on Sunday, June 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be located at the Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave., Rochester, NY 14609.

The event will include a resource fair from community organizations that serve new parents and their children. There will also be fun activities.

Brouk is hosting the Community Baby Shower in partnership with YWCA, Stork’s Nest Zeta Phi Beta, Saving AJ Inc., and other community organizations. A supply drive that will collect items to be donated to the YWCA, Stork’s Nest Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Saving AJ Inc, and fun activities for children and families.

We know that Black mothers are roughly three times as likely to die from a pregnancy-related complication, and in Monroe County, the rate is 46% higher than the national average. In addition to sponsoring legislation in the Senate taking on maternal mental health, access to doula care, the dramatic increase of dangerous cesarean sections and more, Senator Brouk knows local new mothers like her need additional support.

As the nation struggles with an affordability crisis, Senator Brouk’s Community Baby Shower will provide direct relief for local families.

Senator Brouk serves as the Chair of the Mental Health Committee and sits on the Health, Education, Elections, Aging and Alcoholism and Substance Abuse committees. She represents the incredibly diverse 55th Senate District, stretching from the southern shores of Lake Ontario, through Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts and south to Finger Lakes wine country.