Hundreds Celebrate Rochester’s National Day of Prayer

By Staff –

Hundreds of people attended Rochester’s National Day of Prayer Initiative in downtown Rochester May 4.

Ark of Jesus Ministries Bishop David Singleton founded Rochester’s National Day of Prayer in 2012, which coincides with National Prayer Day, and began Thursday with remarks from local elected officials on the steps of City Hall.

Mayor Lovely Warren, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, City Council President Loretta Scott, and other officials attended the event.

Following their remarks, Singleton said community members, and churches of all religious denominations joined hand in hand in prayer for local leaders, families, communities, and the nation.

Visit https://vimeo.com/216069642 or https://vimeo.com/216068794 to view video of Prayer Day, or click on the images below.

