Wednesday 23 August 2017
From Information to Understanding

Hundreds Feared Dead in Sierra Leone Mudslide Linked to Climate Change

Aug 22, 2017

africa mudslideTriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – A fast-moving wall of mud, loosened by heavy overnight rains, has buried over 300 Sierra Leoneans, many of them sleeping children, during a torrential downpour early Monday. The deluge was foreseen by climate change experts.

Videos posted by local residents show an angry flood of dark orange mud rushing down a steep street in the capital. In some shots, people waist and chest deep in water are seen desperately trying to cross the road.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s  website.

