Ibero’s 50th Anniversary Gala to Feature DWTS Winner, Recognize Award Recipients

“Dancing with the Stars” winner Jose Rene “J.R.” Martinez will serve as keynote speaker during the Ibero American Action League’s “50th Annual Gala and Hispanic Scholarship Recognition Awards” on Saturday, June 9, at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The signature fundraiser will also recognize 74 high school scholarship recipients, while highlighting the agency’s accomplishments through its programs, officials from the organization stated.

“When Ibero was established in 1968, it was to serve the growing Latino community in Rochester,” Ibero president and CEO Hilda Rosario Escher said. “Programs from back then paved the way for so many Latino leaders today. Since then, we have evolved to an agency that serves people of all ethnic backgrounds; yet, we maintain our unique ability to target Latino families. Our programs take a holistic approach to helping families address their needs and challenges. By working with the entire family, we are able to guide every individual toward their goals, while strengthening the family unit. Ibero is the only full-service dual-language human services agency in the Greater Rochester region that is able to target the Latino community at all levels.”

