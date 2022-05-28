Improvements Underway on Genesee Gateway Park

By Staff

Illustration provided by City of Rochester

The revitalization of the Genesee Gateway Park and the Riverway Trail has entered Phase II of the Erie Harbor Enhancement project, part of ROC the Riverway has recently begun, says Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans.

“This is another example of the City’s commitment to transforming and rejuvenating one of its greatest natural assets – the Genesee River – and to strengthening and connecting neighborhoods,” said Evans.

Construction on the $6.8 million project began this month and is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023.

The revitalization project location is on the highly trafficked and most visually attractive section of the Genesee River, connecting Downtown to the campus of the University of Rochester, providing new resources and amenities to the residents of Erie Harbor Apartments and Hamilton Tower in the South Wedge neighborhood.

Specific Phase II upgrades include:

New storm water control systems;

Refurbished river railing along the river;

Park paths, trail and plaza paving;

Park entrance and identification signage;

Custom-designed playground and basketball court;

New picnic tables, grills, trash receptacles and seating;

Bike racks and bike repair stations;

New lighting utilizing the latest and most efficient LED lighting standards;

Enhanced landscaping, including installation of new trees, shrubs, perennials, and groundcover; and

A drop-off loop and parking to a hand-carried boat launch for canoes and kayaks.

Illustration provided by City of Rochester

Phase I improvements were completed in 2014 and included streetscape improvements along the west side of Mount Hope Avenue; a public art competition resulting in the selection, fabrication and installation of five pieces on the site; and enhanced pedestrian access through three public entrance easements to link the South Wedge neighborhood with the Genesee River waterfront.

“Genesee Gateway Park is another transformative step forward in the overall revitalization of Rochester’s burgeoning waterfront,” said NY Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said.

“This park will offer something new and exciting for everyone – a boat launch for paddlers, a playground for children and families, basketball courts for outdoor fun and exercise and a place for visitors to relax at the water’s edge and enjoy the spectacular view.”

The project is being funded by the City, RG&E, Finger Lakes Forward Upstate Revitalization Initiative, the NYS Department of State and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Evans said he is grateful for the continued support of the ROC the Riverway initiative from Governor Kathy Hochul, the Secretary of the Department of State and Empire State Development.

“Rochester’s partnership with the State of New York continues to bring exciting things to our city,” he said.

The Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) serves as the primary program working in partnership with waterfront communities across the state addressing local and regional waterway issues, improving water quality and natural areas, promoting public waterfront access and providing for redevelopment of underutilized waterfronts, and more.

The program helps communities breathe new life into underused waterfront assets in ways that ensures successful and sustainable revitalization, according to the city’s media release.

The Department of State’s investments in various projects, has helped the City of Rochester plan and redevelop its underutilized waterfront, protect its natural and cultural resources, also expanding public access opportunities and strengthening the local economy.



To learn more about the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, visit https://dos.ny.gov/local-waterfront-revitalization-program.