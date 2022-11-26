In This Moment Book Launch, Discussion in the VSW Salon

By Staff

Reenah Golden, photographed by Granville Carroll. Photo provided.

The Visual Studies Workshop (VSW) Salon wants the community to join them for a holiday gathering, book launch and community discussion celebrating the first release of the 2nd edition of chapbooks in the IN THIS MOMENT chapbook series.

The first two chapbooks in this series will feature the profiles of Reenah Golden, Founder, Executive & Artistic Director the Avenue Blackbox Theatre with an essay by Luticha Doucette, photographs by Granville Carroll, and Reverend Doctor Timothy James Johnson, Volunteer Minister Asbury First United Methodist Church & Professor Emeritus Roberts Wesleyan College, essay by Miriam Zinter, photographs by VSW alumnus Rashaad Parker.

The in person event takes place at VSW (31 Prince St, Rochester), and online via VSW’s TWITCH on Thursday December 1 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Admission is free but donations to ITM are gratefully welcomed.

VSW Assistant Curator Hernease Davis will moderate a discussion with the artists involved in the project.

The In This Moment chapbook project pairs 10 teams of Black writers and photographers with 10 Black leaders from across the city of Rochester, resulting in the publication of a series of 10 chapbooks. Throughout the next 16 months photographers and essayists will meet, interview and photograph selected community leaders.

The chapbooks of Golden and Johnson will be distributed for free at the event.

Reverend Doctor Timothy James Johnson, photographed by Rashaad Parker. Photo provided in release.

VSW will host public events to launch the completed chapbooks. By December 2023, VSW will have distributed 10,000 copies of the chapbooks to schools and libraries for free. In RCSD alone, 25,000 students and their educators will have access to sets of chapbooks in their libraries and Culturally Responsive Resource kits. The IN THIS MOMENT chapbook series is curated by Amanda Chestnut, coordinated by Jeanne Strazzabosco and printed by VSW Press.

VSW Salon is a bi-monthly engagement in the VSW microcinema featuring film screenings, artist talks, Community Curator events, performances, photo presentations and conversations. It showcases the work of local and national artists, and invites them to present their work in an intimate “microcinema” equipped to show 16mm, Super 8, digital photography and video on state of the art equipment.

Get more info regarding In the Moment at the website, here. For more VSW information, visit www.vsw.org or their Facebook.