India Asks WhatsApp To Withdraw Privacy Policy Changes

MUMBAI, India — India’s government is asking WhatsApp to withdraw recent changes to its privacy policy, citing “grave concerns” over the “implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens” in potential data-sharing with Facebook.

In a strongly worded email to WhatsApp head Will Cathcart on Jan. 18, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology raised concerns about users’ information security as the messaging app’s new policy proposes to share metadata of users’ chats with business accounts with other Facebook companies, according to media reports. Personal chats between users would not be shared with Facebook.

India is WhatsApp’s largest market, with nearly 400 million users. But over the past month, many users have become increasingly worried about how WhatsApp might be sharing their data with parent company Facebook and have moved to alternatives such as Signal and Telegram.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister for information technology and electronics, in a tweet on Jan. 19, said that WhatsApp and Facebook should not be “impinging upon the rights” of Indian users.

“The sanctity of personal communications needs to be maintained,” he wrote.

The government sent 14 questions to WhatsApp, including queries about what data will be shared, which server houses Indian data, and any differences in the app permissions based on geography.

WhatsApp has postponed implementing the privacy update by three months to May 15. It has also clarified that private conversations of users will remain encrypted.