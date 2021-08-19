India, United Nation To Sign Agreement For Technology Partnership In Peacekeeping Mission

NEW DELHI — India and the United Nations are set to sign a memorandum of understanding in support of partnership for technology in peacekeeping mission on Aug. 18.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres will sign a memorandum of understanding between India and the United Nations in support of partnership for technology in peacekeeping in the presence of Secretaries-General, Representatives of Members of the United Nations Security Council, Military attachés & Special Invitees.

Jaishankar, who is in New York to chair high-level events in the United Nations Security Council), met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and held discussions on Afghanistan.

“Good to meet United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan, following upon the Security Council meeting yesterday,” tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar reached New York on Aug. 16 to preside over two high-level meetings of the United Nations Security Council on United Nations peacekeeping and terrorism.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jaishankar will preside over two high-level meetings on Aug. 18-19.

The first event on Aug. 18 was an open debate on ‘Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping.’ The second event on Aug. 19 is a high-level briefing on ‘Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts.’

“Chaired the United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Technology and Peacekeeping,” said Jaishankar.

“As a country with a tradition of peacekeeping and at the forefront of technology, proud to partner United Nations on a situational awareness platform-UNITE AWARE. Gratified by the overwhelming support for this initiative.”

Both these issues are priorities for India during its United Nations Security Council innings.

The open debate on ‘Peacekeeping’ will focus on the theme of ‘Protecting the Protectors’, including the use of modern technological tools to enhance the safety and security of Peacekeepers and aid Peacekeeping Missions to effectuate their mandates effectively and efficiently.

The Indian External Affairs Minister on Aug. 19 would also preside over a briefing session on the six-monthly report of the United Nations Secretary-General on the threat posed by Islamic State (ISIL/Da’esh), under the agenda item “Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts.”

During this visit, Jaishankar would also have bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of other member states on the sidelines of these United Nations Security Council high-level events.

“As the world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart, I urge all countries to be willing to receive Afghan refugees & refrain from deportations. Afghans have known generations of war & hardship. They deserve our full support. Now is the time for solidarity,” said Guterres in a tweet.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Saptak Datta and Praveen Pramod Tewari