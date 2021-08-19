Indian IT Major HCL Wins German Firm Wacker Chemie’s Transformation Deal 

NOIDA, India — India’s third-biggest software solutions company, HCL Technologies, announced on Aug. 17 that it had signed a five-year deal with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie.

The deal is aimed at establishing a modernized digital workspace and improving quality-of-service delivery.

Wacker Chemie operates as many as 26 production sites around the world. The 107-year-old multinational’s engagement with HCL is expected to lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernization, standardization, and automation.

Information Technology major HCL said it would use Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies.

“Germany is a key strategic market for HCL, and our engagement with Wacker Chemie is a testament to our continued growth in the region,” said Rolf Frank Fehler, Senior Vice-President at HCL Technologies.

“We are excited to partner with Wacker, as we strongly believe digital transformation is a collaborative journey. HCL’s global delivery model and regional service management will help ensure delivery success at Wacker.”

Dirk Ramhorst, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer at Wacker Chemie said: “Wacker was looking to transform its current sourcing model with a long-term ‘Next Generation Managed Service’ sourcing model.”

“We wanted a partner to not only enhance our digital transformation journey but also support the ‘Wacker Digital Program,’ helping us to become a digital leader in the chemical industry,” he said.

“We have great confidence this partnership will improve efficiencies through potential harmonization of service delivery across IT areas while ensuring frictionless and streamlined processes.”

Wacker Chemie has over 14,000 employees and reported 4.7 billion Euros ($5.51 billion) in sales last year. The chemical industry is relatively less digitized or automated and can streamline or modernize operations with machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and natural language processing.

The year 2021 was predicted to be a year of increasing digitization in the chemical market focused on transforming processes and structures, as per a report by multinational professional services firm KPMG International Limited.

HCL last week had entered a partnership with leading Canadian telecom service provider and media firm Rogers Communications to expand its operational stability to its business support systems and corporate Information Technology systems.

The information technology services and consulting is among other Indian information technology giants—Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Wipro—that will be stocks of interest among investors when the National Stock Exchange opens on Aug. 18.

HCL provides global businesses with state-of-the-art technology, and its 1-2-3 strategy enables enterprises to transform operations.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Amrita Das and Krishna Kakani







