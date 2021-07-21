Indian Tractor Maker Invests $26.8 Million For Harvester Plant In Himachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI — Indian tractor manufacturer Sonalika Group said it has established the country’s largest harvester manufacturing facility in the North-Eastern state of Himachal Pradesh.

The high-tech facility was established with an investment of INR 200 Crore ($26.8 million).

The new plant is spread across 29 acres of land and is designed with a multi-stage Cathode Electric Deposition (CED) paint process often seen at car manufacturing facilities.

Established with an investment of INR 18 crores ($2.4 million), the Cathode Electric Deposition paint process is a 14-stage treatment procedure that ensures the equipment is rust-free.

Sonalika also said it had launched the most advanced harvester available in India, the “Sonalika Samrat.”

The self-propelled harvester is fully equipped with next-generation technologies that not only reduce tedious labor tasks during the harvesting season but also remain economical, leading to quick savings for farmers.

“Farmers are on a constant lookout for technologies in farming that enhance their productivity and efficiency in an affordable way,” said Raman Mittal, Executive Director of Sonalika Group.

“Our new plant has been installed with world-class technologies to manufacture high-tech harvesters that significantly increase farmer’s productivity. The state-of-the-art facility has been equipped with a world-class Cathode Electric Deposition paint shop for rust-free performance from our products for years after their purchase.”

“Our latest launch, the Sonalika Samrat combine harvester, has been designed to maximize farmer efficiency during harvesting. It is fully equipped with next-gen technologies and boasts of modern comfort along with styling for customer’s delight,” Mittal said.

The company’s new combine harvester is expected to maximize crop yield and avoid quality deterioration along with minimizing any crop losses.

The Sonalika Samrat facilitates operations like reaping, threshing, and winnowing. It is designed for farmers to obtain maximum yield with ease in operations during the harvest of wheat, paddy, barley, soybean, sunflower, mustard, green gram, and black gram.

The government of India has also chosen Sonalika as the only tractor brand to contribute to NITI-Aayog, the policy think tank of India, for its project of doubling farmers’ incomes in the country. The company introduced Agro Solutions , an application for farmers to increase accessibility for agriculture machinery.

Japanese Diesel Engine manufacturer Yanmar is a shareholder in Sonalika and holds a 30 percent stake in the company.

Sonalika was recently part of a panel discussion with the Indian Ambassador to Cambodia, Devyani Khobragade, on farming and agriculture.

“Ambassador Devyani Khobragae had a virtual meeting with representatives of Sonalika Group in India & Cambodia today and discussed business opportunities for their tractors and other farm equipment & their plans for further expansion in Cambodia,” tweeted the Indian Embassy in Cambodia.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Praveen Pramod Tewari)