India’s PM Modi Calls Digital India The Country’s Slogan Of Strength In 21st Century

NEW DELHI — On the sixth anniversary of Digital India , India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that ‘Digital India’ is the country’s slogan of strength in the 21st century.

Digital India is a flagship initiative by the government to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society.

Modi also spoke to beneficiaries of the DIKSHA scheme on July 1 via video conferencing.

The Diksha scheme is the national digital infrastructure for teachers in the country. It aims to strengthen the Indian education system while keeping teachers at the center of the system.

“If there is zeal for innovation, there is a passion for its quick adaptation in the country. This is why Digital India is India’s resolution, the practice of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Digital India is the 21st century’s slogan of India’s strength,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Whether it is issuance of driving license, or birth certificate or payment of electricity bill, water bill, or income tax return, these can now be processed via Digital India platform faster and easier now…Even in villages, these things are being done through Common Services Centre centers.”

India’s Common Service Centers tweeted : “Celebrating 6 years of Digital India. With over 3,74,000 Common Service Centers, they are the key access points for delivery of various electronic services to villages providing over 300 Government services like Aadhar, payment of utility bills, govt certificates, etc.”

The Diksha portal is expected to accelerate and amplify solutions in the realm of teacher education. It will help teachers learn and train themselves through assessment resources.

Teachers can create training content, profiles, in-class resources, and assessment aids to connect with the teacher community, the government portal said.

“Digital India has given impetus to ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’ It has also furthered ‘Ease of Living,” Modi tweeted .

India’s National Informatics Centre tweeted about the establishment of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

“In its endeavor towards a Digital Nation, [the] National Informatics Centre has established a nationwide state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure and services for Government at all levels, making last-mile delivery of government services to the citizens, a reality.”

Fintech payment provider Paytm’s founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also praised the government’s efforts.

“Started 6 years ago by our PM Narendra Modi, Digital India has inspired entrepreneurs, businesses, and citizens in making India a digital payment leader. Congratulations to everyone on making it possible! Digital India is one of the biggest revolutions of our times,” he tweeted .

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Praveen Pramod Tewari)