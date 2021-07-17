Indictment Charges Mayor Warren, Granison with Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Staff report

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren took part in a news conference about the child tax credit on July 16, 2021, hours before an indictment announced on a firearm charged related to search of her residence in May.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Timothy Granison were indicted by a Monroe County grand jury on charges related to weapons found where they lived after a search warrant was issued in May.

The indictment, unsealed July 16, charged Warren and Granison with criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor and two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling, a misdemeanor in violation of city code.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced the indictment July 16.

On May 19, the state police executed a search warrant as part of a larger investigation in coordination with the Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (GRANET). That warrant was the conclusion of a monthslong drug enforcement and interdiction investigation, culminating in the arrest of several individuals including Granison.

Upon Granison’s arrest, a search was conducted of 93 Woodman Park, where he resides with Warren. During the search, a rifle and pistol were found in home, where Warren and Granison’s 10-year-old child was left alone.

Warren and Granison are to be scheduled for arraignment before Cayuga County Judge Thomas G. Leone in Monroe County.

In her comments after the May search, Warren said she and Granison were estranged.