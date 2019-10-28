Injured RPD Officer Denny Wright Goes Home

Patti Singer

Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright, center, leaves Golisano Neurology Rehab Center at Unity Hospital on Oct. 25. Photo by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group.

Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright walked out of Unity Hospital on Oct. 25, three weeks after being seriously injured when responding to a call for family trouble.

Scores of Rochester Police officers lined the walkway leading from Golisano Neurology Rehab Center and stood in formation in the parking lot as Wright, escorted by family, walked slowly but steadily to a waiting police car to be taken home.

Unity staff and other people assembled burst into applause as Wright, a 23-year-veteran of RPD who spent his career in Clinton Section, made his way out at about 10 a.m. As he approached the vehicle, he waved with his right hand, and then, moving his cane from his left hand to his right, raised his right arm to acknowledge the cheers.

“Everyone here is excited that Denny (can) move on to the next phase of his life,” Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said about a half-hour before Wright left the hospital. “He’s a strong man. His resiliency has allowed us to be upbeat. He’s helped to support all of us. Just to see his tenacity to get through this incident, I couldn’t be more proud as a chief of this department.”

Representatives of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the State Police and Greece Police were among the agencies greeting Wright as he left the hospital. A parade of police cars, lights flashing, followed Wright’s vehicle from the hospital.

Singletary has praised two Good Samaritans who helped Wright after he sustained numerous cuts to his head and torso.

“Denny is a fighter,” Singletary said. “ … He has been upbeat throught this whole process. I think many law enforcement officers are wondering what if it was me in that situation, would I be able to handle it like Denny handled it. He has handled it tremendously.”

Several times in the past three weeks, Singletary spoke of the community’s support for Wright.

On Thursday, Wright issued a statement through the Rochester Police Locust Club:

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Rochester and surrounding communities for the outpouring support that has been given to my family and I. We are truly touched by all those who have reached out to us. To hear about everyone who has donated their time, food, or just simply sent a card, or said a prayer, has been uplifting and strengthened my resolve to rehabilitate and recover from the events of October 4th. There are no words that can describe how grateful I am for the love and support from everyone.”

Wright was allegedly attacked by Keith Williams at 37 Peck St. Williams was charged with the felonies of attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault on a police officer. His case was waived to a grand jury.