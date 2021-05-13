Inside Kenya’s Cryptocurrency Trade: Tales Of Pain And Promise

NAIROBI, Kenya — The months of February and March were difficult for Carol Maina, 38, a mother of three from Langata, an estate within Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

First, she lost her job and then fell into an online scam where she lost savings meant to cushion her in hard economic times.

“I had saved Sh4.2 million ($39,485),” she told Zenger News. “A friend who knew I had lost a job connected me to people who said they were cryptocurrency traders. They convinced me to invest Sh3 million ($28,212) to buy something they called Bitcoin.”

She said the “Bitcoin gurus” convinced her that she would reap a 50 percent profit within two weeks. However, she lost all the cash.

“I planned to withdraw all the money if I got Sh1.5 million ($14 107) on top of my Sh3 million ($28 212). I would use Sh2 million of the Sh4.5 million ($42 322) to invest in an online cloth business.”

Her story is similar to hundreds of Kenyans who have lost their savings to cryptocurrency scammers who cannot be traced.

“Anything that has characteristics of Ponzi, a high yield investment program where they ask you to invest your money and earn some amounts daily or weekly, should be avoided,” said George Mwakisha, the business development manager for Kenya at the Chinese cryptocurrency platform Binance.

Despite a government advisory by the Central Bank of Kenya against the use of cryptocurrencies by citizens, more Kenyans have used the stay-at-home government directives to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic to try their luck in the crypto market. Still, not all have a success story to tell.

“I can’t believe I lost Sh90,000 ($846),” Joel Ondieki, a father of two from the Umoja estate in Nairobi, told Zenger News. “Money meant for rent, school fees, and home shopping to invest in a field I knew nothing about.” He was conned when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $64,000 last month.

Nairobi-based author of “Understanding the Blockchain,” Benjamin Arunda, told Zenger News that the rate at which Kenyans are being scammed has soared, with Bitcoin’s price appreciating more than 1200 percent since March 2020.

“Ninety percent of my crypto clients, who consult me on how to invest, are people who have been scammed or a person they know has been scammed,” he said. Kenyans are hungry to make quick extra income, and this makes them vulnerable to get-rich-quick schemes.”

He said that Kenyans fall prey to huge promises of profits from third parties because they do not understand how blockchain and crypto trade work.

“The case of Kenicoin, which scammed Kenyans especially in Central Kenya, capitalized on lack of information in the rural areas of the country. If Kenyans can be wise enough to seek knowledge first, they can escape most scam traps,” he remarks.

Scams have thrived on gaps in digital financial literacy. They promise to guarantee returns and tend to have highly persuasive models of risk-free investment, which is never realistic even with conventional investments.

“We will be conned until we create locally regulated sandbox exchanges,” Bitange Ndemo, chair of the Distributed Ledgers and Artificial Intelligence Taskforce in Kenya, told Zenger News. “Our people are searching online for exchanges where fraudsters pounce on vulnerable customers. The Internet has as many fake people as there are genuine ones.”