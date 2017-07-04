Search
Tuesday 4 July 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

International Team to Investigate Reports of Deadly Violence in Congo

Jul 04, 2017Featured News, State/National News, WorldComments Off on International Team to Investigate Reports of Deadly Violence in Congo

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

congo map (1)(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – The U.N.’s main human rights body has approved a resolution to send a team of experts “to establish the truth” about reports of thousands of deaths and the destruction of entire villages by government-backed soldiers in Congo’s central Kasai region.

U.N. rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein had lobbied for the resolution at a meeting of the U.N.’s Human Rights Council. He presented details of men, pregnant women and babies being mutilated by a government-backed militia and insurgents.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

Previous PostDorothy Leavell Tells How She Plans to Lead the Black Press

Related articles