Irondequoit Group Offers Narcan Training

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Drug-Free Irondequoit: Together is holding education events around opioids.

An organization working to reduce drug use among young people will hold two opioid overdose prevention training sessions in October.

Drug-Free Irondequoit Together announced events to teach participants how to use Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and provide them with a kit.

The events are scheduled for:

7 to 8 p.m., Oct. 16, St. Paul Fire Department, 433 Cooper Road. Pizza at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. Call (585) 210-3480, email irotary67@gmail.com or go to irondequoitnarcantraining.eventbrite.com. This event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Irondequoit and D-FI: Together.

6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 24, Irondequoit Public Library. This event is sponsored by the East Irondequoit and West Irondequoit school districts.

Two other events to raise awareness and prevent misuse:

Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 12, St. Paul Fire Department, “Hidden in Plain Sight” display that includes various household items that a parent might overlook in their child’s bedroom, which might indicate substance abuse.

Noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Irondequoit Police parking lot, DEA Drug Take Back Day. Residents can bring prescription drugs to a secure location.

Irondequoit has had 27 opioid overdoses this year through September, according to unofficial data collected by law enforcement. That number is third among the towns, behind Greece (76) and Penfield (28). Overall this year in the county, including Rochester, there have been 642 overdoses with 97 fatalities, according to law enforcement data.

Drug Free Irondequoit was founded in 2016 with the mission to prevent, educate and reduce substance use among youth. DFI is made up of representatives from the Town of Irondequoit, law enforcement, the town’s school districts, parents, teachers, students, civic group, business owners and substance abuse professionals.