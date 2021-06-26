Isle Be Back: Greek Photographer Shares Stunning Snaps With Frustrated Holidaymakers 

A Greek photographer with a passion for nature scenes has shared a number of his stunning images, which have garnered some 3,000 followers on Instagram during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With travel restrictions in force for more than a year, would-be visitors to Greece have had to make do with scouring images online.

According to media reports, Greece had only 7.4 million visitors last year — compared with 34 million in 2019. The country officially reopened on May 14 to international visitors who have proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

Amateur photographer Chriss Pavlou from Farsala offered a variety of images from across his country.

Pavlou said he mainly uses a Nikon Z6 II and Nikon D850 with different Tamron lenses and a FGP28C Go Plus Travel tripod.

“One day I bought a camera, and since then, it has become a daily passion,” said the avid photographer. The Rio–Antirrio bridge (@xristos7pav/Zenger News)

“I like most types of photography. There are times when I plan the shot I want to take and prepare the place, the time and even the season to achieve what I have in mind.

“However, when I have the camera in my hand, a landscape, a person, an expression, a movement, a light, or a situation will give me the inspiration to photograph it.

“I can say what the most important element for a great shot is in one word: light,” Pavlou said. “I try to convey what my eyes see with each photo, filtered by the emotion and magic of the moment.

“I like all types of photography when I have a story to tell, when they bring out and convey an emotion, when there is an elegant result.”

Meteora, Greece. (@xristos7pav/Zenger News)

In addition to Farsala, Pavlou has photographed sites in Zagori, Meteora, Gomati beach, Lichadonisia and the Rio–Antirrio Bridge, one of the world’s longest multi-span cable-stayed bridges, which crosses the Gulf of Corinth near Patras.

His Instagram page shows images of flowers, waterfalls, sunsets, churches, boats and birds. He has also shot the Milky Way.

Greece, home to 227 islands, is often referred to as the cradle of Western civilization. Greek antiquity dates to the Bronze Age.

Now that Greece has reopened to tourists, the Athens Epidaurus Festival is presenting a series of programs this summer that includes shows at Peiraios 260, the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus and the Little Theatre of Ancient Apidaurus.

(Edited by Judith Isacoff and Fern Siegel)







The post Isle Be Back: Greek Photographer Shares Stunning Snaps With Frustrated Holidaymakers appeared first on Zenger News.