Israeli Contenders Rake in International Gold Medals

Gold is the color of November 2020 for a variety of Israeli athletes and chess players.

Judoka Peter Paltchik, 28, was crowned European Judo Champion on Nov. 21 in Prague. Tal Flicker won the silver medal.

Hatikva! PETER PALTCHIK GOLD! #HatikvaTeamIsrael פיטר פלצ’יק-Peter Paltchik WINS THE GOLD!There is a new European Judo Champion!Mazal Tov Peter and Oren and to entire National Team! הקבוצה הרשמית של אורן סמדג’ה- oren smadga official GroupIsrael men’s judo teamאיגוד הג’ודו בישראל , Israel Judo Association Posted by Follow Team Israel on Nov. 21, 2020

Israeli windsurfer Yoav Cohen, 21, won the 2020 European Windsurfing Champion, held in Portugal Nov. 24.

Shahar Zubari, a member of Israel’s Olympic sailing team, won a silver, as did Israeli teammate Katy Spychakov in the women’s category. This was Zubari’s fifth European Championship medal. Zubari (also spelled Tzuberi) also won the bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Taekwondo warrior Avishag Samberg, 19, won a gold medal in the European Clubs Championship in Croatia on Nov. 25. Nimrod Krivishkiy won a silver medal, while Ori Patishi and Alon Katz won bronzes.

Artistic gymnast Linoy Ashram, 21, won a gold medal in the all-around competition at the European Championships in Kiev, Ukraine, on Nov. 29.

It was the first all-around European gold in Ashram’s career; she won the all-around silver in 2018 and the all-around bronze twice. Ashram was a gold medalist in two events at the 2019 European Championships, and is considered a top contender for an Olympic medal in 2021.

The Israeli rhythmic gymnastics team also earned its first all-around gold medal at the European Championships, for a stunning hoops and clubs routine by Ofir Dayan, Yana Kremernco, Juliana Tilgin, Shai Ben Ruby, Bar Shpushnikov and Karin Waxman.

And junior team member Daria Atamanov won a gold medal for her performance in the clubs event.

נבחרת ישראל בהתעמלות אמנותית אלופת אירופה בקרב-רב ״התקווה״ מושמעת על אדמת קייב! נבחרת ישראל בהתעמלות אמנותית מוכרזת לראשונה בהיסטוריה כאלופת אירופה בקרב-רב ????????????????????????ברכות חמות לאופיר דיין, יאנה קרמרנקו, יוליאנה טילגין, שי בן רובי, בר שפושניקוב וקארין וקסמן, למאמנת הראשית אירה ויגדורצ’יק, למאמנת והכוריאוגרפית רחלי פייגה ויגדורצ’יק ומאמנת נועה קדוש!אלופות אחת אחת ????????????כמה שאנחנו גאים בכן ????שתפו את הפוסט, שכולם ידעו שיש לנו אלופות אירופה חדשות Posted by ‎איגוד ההתעמלות בישראל Israel Gymnastics‎ on Friday, November 27, 2020

Israeli chess grandmaster Evgeny Postny, 39, won the first place in an online international chess championship, besting 89 chess players from 20 countries.

And finally, the sTAUbility team from Tel Aviv University won the gold medal in the “Best Software Tool” category at the iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine Competition) virtual world championship in synthetic biology. The 12-member sTAUbility team is led by Prof. Tamir Tuller, head of the Laboratory of Computational, Systems and Synthetic Biology, and captained by Karin Sionov.

