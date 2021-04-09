Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Man With Sticks And Stones In West Bank

BETAR ILLIT, Israel — A shocking footage of Israeli soldiers witnessing the assault on a Palestinian man by violent masked settlers has emerged.

The incident was filmed in the Israeli outpost of Esh Kodesh in the West Bank near the Palestinian victim’s home, as per the left-wing group Yesh Din, translated to Volunteers for Human Rights, an organization based in Israel and the West Bank.

“The incident in which masked Jews attacked a Palestinian and threw stones at him is serious and will be investigated,” said Benny Gantz, Defence Minister.

The group, which documents violence by settlers in the West Bank, shows masked men hitting the Palestinian victim with a stick while others throw rocks at him.