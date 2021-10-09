Issa Rae Opens Up About Diversity Problem In Hollywood Projects

By Zenger News Desk

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor-director Issa Rae has recently spoken out against the issue of lack of diversity in American films and shows.

In an interview with a media organization, Rae took a stroll down memory lane and recalled how a former co-worker once told her to always include a white character in her TV shows, as per reports.

“She was just like, ‘Girl, if you want this s — t to set off to the next level, you got to put a white character in there, then white people will care about it, then NPR is going to write about your s — t, and it’ll blow up,” she said.

Rae took her advice seriously and added a white character to the cast of “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” before it was released in 2011. She once again heeded the advice when she developed “Insecure,” which in early seasons featured the character Freida, a white woman and co-worker of Issa Dee’s.

Early iterations of the show heavily featured the character and raised the question for the show’s team of whether Freida should be more heavily included so white viewers could connect, as per media reports.

“And I was like, F — k no! This is not a show about Freida,” she said.

“That was when I started actively resisting. When Issa quit work, and we got rid of the We Got Y’all storyline, I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, our show is just about Black characters now in the most refreshing way.’”

The final season of “Insecure” is scheduled to return in October 2021.

On the personal front, “The Lovebirds” actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and businessman Louis Diame on July 25, 2021.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rae shared a thread of pictures from her destination wedding at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a commune in the South of France, Europe.

“A) Impromptu photoshoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were so embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” she captioned the post.

“Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

In the pictures, Rae is seen wearing a tulle gown by designer Vera Wang, whereas Diame can be seen decked up in a red Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo.

The duo first sparked engagement rumors after Rae was spotted wearing a diamond ring on the cover of a magazine’s April 2019 issue.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil