It’s Not Funny | Pax Kaffraria Events at MAG and U of R

Pax Kaffraria Events

at MAG and the U of R

Meet the Artist at MAG:

Thursday, February 23, 7-8pm

A conversation with Meleko Mokgosi and Jonathan Binstock.

Artist Talk at the U of R:

Friday, February 24, 2017, 3pm

At the Rush Rhees Library, University of Rochester. There will be a film screening of Disgrace (2008) afterward.

Symposium at MAG:

Saturday, February 25, 1–4:30pm

Organized with the Frederick Douglass Institute for African & African-American Studies and the Department of Art & Art History at the University of Rochester.

Read this excellent article by Rebecca Rafferty for City Newspaper