It’s Not Funny | Pax Kaffraria Events at MAG and U of R
Feb 27, 2017Uncategorized
|
|
|Pax Kaffraria Events
at MAG and the U of R
Meet the Artist at MAG:
Thursday, February 23, 7-8pm
A conversation with Meleko Mokgosi and Jonathan Binstock.
Artist Talk at the U of R:
Friday, February 24, 2017, 3pm
At the Rush Rhees Library, University of Rochester. There will be a film screening of Disgrace (2008) afterward.
Symposium at MAG:
Saturday, February 25, 1–4:30pm
Organized with the Frederick Douglass Institute for African & African-American Studies and the Department of Art & Art History at the University of Rochester.
Read this excellent article by Rebecca Rafferty for City Newspaper
|
|
|
|
|6×6 Party All Month Events
March is 6×6 Party Month! Join us each Friday in March for art-making parties with live music! Events include:
Friday, March 10, 5-9pm: Young Professional Art-Making Night, in partnership with RocCity Coalition
5-6pm: Network and learn more about RocCity Coalition
6-9pm: Origami with Nicholas Delahanty Paper Quilling with Tranquillity Paper
Friday, March 17, 6-9pm: St. Patrick’s Day Print Making with the Print Club of Rochester
Make your artwork early this 6×6 season. It’s time to get square!
|
|
|Art of the Mix Tix On Sale
April 10, 2017, 6-8:30pm
Join us for RoCo’s 6th annual mixology fundraiser! Signature cocktails & amuse bouche pairings by Branca Midtown, Cheshire, Daily Refresher, Ox and Stone, Roux, Absinthe Minded Professor, Orbs, Owl House, The Playhouse, Lento, Max Rochester, Good Luck, Cure …and more!
90 tickets available
$70 / $65 for RoCo members
Members, please call to purchase tickets: (585) 461-2222
Non-members call or click below:
|
|
|
|
|POP UP Fine Art Show
Friday, March 24 5 – 9pm
Sat., March 25, 11 – 5pm
Sun., March 26, 12 – 4pm
Sculpture, prints, glass, jewelry, wearable art. This Pop Up Event Fine Art Show features one-of-a-kind works by ten local artists. Join us for a three-day event where fine art and crafts will delight you in their variety and quality.
|
|LAB Space: Fritz
April 7 – May 13
Opening: April 7, 6-9pm
This installation by Ben Gonyo expands on the documentary film series by the same name. Fritz challenges visitors to consider the life and career of a 70 year-old hard-of-hearing, struggling artist. All is not as it appears in this story and Gonyo’s narrative shapes our understanding as it attempts to expose the cold hard truth about the art world.
|
|Book Launch Party
April 20, 6-8 pm
Join us for Marilyn Anderson’s newest book launch party in collaboration with Greenwood Books. Long time resident of Rochester, Anderson’s most recent book Guardianes de las artes: grabados de artistas y artesanos de Guatemala/ Guardians of the Arts: Prints of Guatemalan Artists and Artisans was produced after years of residence, research and documentation.
|
|
|
|
|First Friday March
Spring is just around the corner and with it comes a new First Friday! Head downtown March 3, 6-9pm, for several open receptions, special events, and opening studios. March events include Forms of Contemplation at Geisel Gallery, Sutherland at The 1570 at 1570 Gallery at Valley Manor, and The Land(ing) at Gallery at the Art & Music Library, among others. For a full list, click here.
|
|Public Art: Seeking Proposals
RoCo seeks proposals for site-specific, temporary public art that will enliven the East Avenue neighborhood. In partnership with Christ Church and other neighbors, artworks are available to the public, free of charge adjacent to RoCo’s 137 East Avenue location on the grounds of Christ Church.
Deadline: 5pm (EST) Friday, July 1, 2017
Pictured: Cubes, Alexander Green
|
|Robert Cumming: The Secret Life of Objects
Join the Eastman Museum for Robert Cumming: The Secret Life of Objects. With a focus on his work from the 1970s, the exhibition features Cumming’s photographs of ingenious fictions using mundane materials, as well as other non-photographic works. The exhibition runs through February 18 – May 28, 2017.