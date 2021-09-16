Jadakiss Performs Sold Out Show at Water Street Music Hall

By: Telisha McIntyre

TelishaMcintyre@minorityreporter.net



Rapper: Jadakiss. Photo by Telisha McIntyre.

A group of local Rochester New York promoters put together a night to remember with a concert in honor of famous American rapper Jadakiss this past Friday.

As the line wrapped around the door of the sold-out show, many people stood outside Friday night excitedly waiting to get in and see the performances.

Jadakiss began his career as a member of the 1990s rap trio, The Lox managed by Ruff Ryders record label and signed to Bad Boy Entertainment.

Jadakiss recently grew a larger fan base after his well known fierce battle on Verzuz TV. Verzuz is an American webcast series created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, that airs on Verzuz TV.

Verzuz was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as a virtual concert to enjoy while being stuck at home.

The show gave Rochesterians an opportunity to get out the house and appreciate their Friday night for the first time in a while.

Opening acts such as rapper BGM, V. Ciannii, Klass Murda , got the crowd hyped and excited as they sang along, anticipating the arrival of Jadakiss.

“I love Rochester, every time I come here you all show me so much love” the rapper Jadakiss screams as he walks on the stage.

After a notable concert, the night ended with lots of people taking photos and creating memories.

