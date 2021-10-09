Jake Gyllenhaal To Feature In Sam Hargrave’s ‘Prophet’

By Zenger News Desk

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in “Extraction” fame director Sam Hargrave’s upcoming superhero movie “Prophet.”

Based on “Deadpool” creator Rob Liefeld’s Image comic book series, the project comes from Studio 8. It will be helmed by Hargrave from a script penned by Marc Guggenheim, as per reports.

Gyllenhaal will star as John Prophet, a man conscripted by Germans near the end of World War II and subjected to scientific experiments that gave him superhuman strength.

In the film, John Prophet (Gyllenhaal) volunteers for a German experiment near World War II to feed his family. After a bombing buries him alive and traps him underground for 20 years, he reawakens in 1965, where things are not great for Prophet. The world has moved on without him, his daughter resents him, and K.G.B. agents are after him to create super-soldiers from his blood.

Liefeld introduced Prophet in the pages of the Image Comics series “Youngblood” before the character headlined his own title in 1993. He could be described as anti-Captain America — a DNA-enhanced super-soldier from the World War II-era who awakens in our time after being put in cryogenic freeze for a future mission. Unfortunately, he was not supposed to wake until years down the road, making Prophet a fish out of the water, spending his time in search of a mission that does not exist.

The upcoming film will be produced by Studio 8’s Chief Executive Officer Jeff Robinov along with John Graham and Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh, Liefeld, and Brooklyn Weaver.

Studio 8 was founded by Robinov in 2014. The entertainment company is currently under production for Ben Affleck-starrer film “Hypnotic,” which will be helmed by Robert Rodriguez.

Apart from this, the studio is also developing the remake of “Nosferatu,” which is financially backed by Focus Features and New Regency Productions, and Sony Pictures’ romantic-comedy “Adulting.”

On the comic book front, the studio will adapt Black Mask Studios’ “Black.”

Gyllenhaal has experience in the comic book space, having played the villain Mysterio in 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Apart from “Prophet,” Gyllenhaal has several projects in the pipeline. He will next star in Michael Bay’s directorial crime-drama film “Ambulance” alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

He will also be seen in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s action-drama film “The Division,” co-starring Jessica Chastain.

Gyllenhaal’s other projects also include “The Son,” “Suddenly,” “Francis and the Godfather,” “Combat Control,” “The Anarchists vs. ISIS,” and “Rio.”

He is represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME) Agency and attorney Carlos Goodman.

