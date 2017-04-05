James Norman, Action for A Better Community CEO, to Retire After 25 Years

By Staff –

Action for A Better Community CEO James Norman has announced he will retire Dec. 31, after serving 25 years with the organization.

ABC will form a search committee to hire the group’s next president in April, and the new CEO’s appointment will take effect January 1, 2018.

Norman announced his decision during a meeting with ABC’s board of directors, recently.

“I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity to provide executive leadership to such a vital community-based organization,” he stated. “I have enjoyed my associations with the dedicated board members, staff, and colleagues I have worked with over the years. I am especially grateful to have had the privilege of doing the kind the work that is directly in sync with my faith and my value system. I’m sure that I will miss the highs, lows, challenges and breakthroughs, but it’s time to pass the baton.”

“James has worked tirelessly throughout his career to champion and support individuals seeking to achieve and maintain self-sufficiency,” Brad Rye, board chair, stated. “ABC, the people we serve, and indeed the entire greater Rochester community have benefited tremendously from James’ leadership on issues and programs that are vital to improving the quality of life for everyone. The board deeply appreciates and thanks James for his outstanding service to ABC for the last quarter century.”

During James’ tenure, ABC expanded the range and impact of its programs; developed numerous collaborations and partnerships; activated the ABC Foundation; increased agency visibility; revamped internal financial, business, and management systems; outsourced ancillary operations; enhanced staff development; and made improvements in board governance, officials said.

ABC is a community action agency that provides services to assist people in becoming more self-sufficient throughout Monroe and Ontario counties.

Visit http://www.abcinfo.org/ for additional information regarding the organization.

