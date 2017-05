Op/Ed By Chris Stevenson –

Jehovah’s Witnesses (JWs) seem to be a group of peace-loving followers headed by a publishing company that imposes extreme rules and restrictions on them in order to guarantee a perpetual readership.

It’s kind of like a Reader’s Digest gone mad, but without the option for members to cancel their subscriptions.

In fact, the publisher’s myopic views were so strong, he decided to form a religion based on them.

Continue reading this article on our Facebook page.