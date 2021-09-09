Jennifer Aniston Unveils Her Hair Care Brand LolaVie

WASHINGTON — “Friends” alum Jennifer Aniston, who made her “The Rachel” haircut famous through the television series in the 1990s, has launched a new haircare brand called LolaVie.

On Sept. 2, 2021, the 52-year-old actress teased her fans on her Instagram handle by posting two pictures of herself.

“Something’s coming,” she captioned the post with a shushing face emoji.

In the first picture, Aniston can be seen wearing a black dress, facing opposite the camera, while the second one features the back of her head, with her hair, let down.

The brand’s official Instagram page made the official announcement on Sept. 8, 2021, by sharing a monochrome picture of Aniston.

“Today LolaVie officially launches — a little idea from @jenniferaniston that evolved into a line made to help your hair feel healthy and look effortless. Our products are made with plant-based, naturally-derived ingredients — and WITHOUT parabens, silicones, sulfates, phthalates, and gluten, and of course, we are vegan and CRUELTY-FREE!” read the caption.

“Our first product, The Glossing Detangler, is officially available today (tap!) — but there’s SO much more to come. We can’t wait to hear what you think. #LolaLove.”

The “We’re the Millers” actress also posted a thread of photos and videos on her Instagram handle.

“Hi, world! Meet @Lolavie,” she wrote.

“This project has been in the works for a long time, and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you. So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

LolaVie marks Aniston’s first venture as both founder and creator. For the star, the beauty move was a long time coming; she told a news organization.

“I’ve been working on this for quite a long time,” the “Morning Show” actor shared a week before revealing her first product to the world.

“I got the bug [to go] behind the curtain and figured out the development of hair products years ago.”

To embark on this journey, Aniston enlisted the help of Amy Sachs and Joel Ronkin, who developed some of her fragrances. Now, they’re her LolaVie co-founders.

“When they moved on to create their own business, it was like a match made in heaven,” she said of her now co-founders.

The “Bruce Almighty” actress drew inspiration from her early years in California, United States for the brand’s name.

“When I [arrived] and bought my very first car, a used car, somebody said to me, ‘What did you name it?’ And I looked at them, and I went, ‘Is that something you do?’ And they were like, ‘Uh, yeah!’ So I named my car Lola on the spot,” she said.

“Maybe it’s because I love that song [Sarah Vaughan’s “Whatever Lola Wants”]. Then every time I’d come over, they’d be like, ‘Lola’s here.’ So, it just kind of became a name that I was called whenever I showed up [somewhere].”

The LolaVie products come in classic black-and-white packaging. When it came to product development, she had several goals.

“How can we give hair that is really damaged and goes through the wear and tear that mine has gone through nourishment?” she said.

“That’s what we focused on we were all very particular about. It just had to be absolutely perfect.”

Aniston took the process to heart and enlisted the help of her friends — both men and women — to perfect it.

“Every time we’d have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them,” she said.

Though Aniston’s hair has been a Hollywood beauty obsession for over two decades, the star said her approach is to stick to “what makes me feel the most comfortable.”

“I just love a good blowout. Hairstyles have never been my thing. I just want to feel good in my skin at the end of the day, no matter what I am wearing,” she said.

Aniston plans to release more hair products when they meet her standards and said when it comes to her beauty dreams, this is only the beginning.

“Right now, it’s hair, but there are all sorts of ideas cooking in my brain. I don’t see any limits to anything,” she concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil