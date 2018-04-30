JLS Scholarship Committee to Host Annual “JLS Walk-A-Thon”

By Staff –

The JLS Scholarship Committee will sponsor its annual “JLS Walk-A-Thon” on Saturday, May 19, in an effort to raise funds for the organization’s scholarship program.

“This program provides scholarships to high school students in need of support in advancing their potential through education,” JLS said in a statement. “The program is managed by the JLS Scholarship committee, and administered through the Rochester Urban League. We are a non-profit organization under the 501(c)3 of Destiny Preparation Church, Inc. The JLS Scholarship fund was established in honor of Joan Levine-Stewart, who was the wife of William David Stewart and First Lady of Destiny Preparation Church, Inc. (located at 1405 Lyell Ave).”

Levine-Stewart passed away in 2014 after a battle with cancer.

Previously, the committee has awarded two $500 scholarships to Rochester City School District students.

According to officials, the organization’s walk-a-thon is the primary resource of funding for the program, and this year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Genesee Valley Park.

Visit www.facebook.com/JLSScholarship for additional information regarding the event, or to find out how to register.

