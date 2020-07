Staff reports

RCSD Board of Education

President Van White. File photo

The Take it Down Planning Committee and Faith Community Alliance Coalition have scheduled another in its series of community discussions with Board of Education President Van White.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 20 via video conference.

The meeting is a conversation and question/answer session with White.

To join, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84351758050