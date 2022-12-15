Jordan Health Announces CEO Retirement

From the Community

Dr. Janice Harbin. Photo provided.

Jordan Health’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Janice Harbin has announced her retirement after 10 years with the organization.

Dr. Harbin became interim CEO of the Anthony L. Jordan Health Center in November 2012 just months after joining the Federally Qualified Health Center to serve as the dental director.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have led our historic Jordan Health organization over the last ten years. In 2012, after only being here a few months I was elected to become Jordan’s President and Chief Executive Officer. I believe it was because of my sense of community. I was clear then, as I am now, that for Jordan to move forward, we must be intertwined within our community,” Dr. Harbin said.

Dr. Harbin has worked in public health for nearly 40 years. She graduated from Detroit public schools at 16 years old and earned her doctorate of dental surgery from Howard University. She has been a clinical dentist in both public health dentistry and private practice associations.

Before moving to the Rochester area and joining Jordan Health in 2012, Dr. Harbin served as Dental Director for Detroit Health Care for the Homeless from 2003-2009. She then became Director of Adult Dental for the City of Detroit Department of Health and Wellness Promotion.

Under Harbin’s leadership, Jordan Health has expanded services including the merger with the former Westside Health to ensure comprehensive and quality care remains accessible for everyone throughout the Greater Rochester community. Dr. Harbin also played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic in making sure information, COVID testing, and vaccines were made available to some of the most vulnerable communities.

“I have been fortunate to have teammates at every level of our organization, who support and live this mission with me,” said Harbin. “Thank you for this gift and opportunity of serving as one of the most senior healthcare leaders in this community over these many years.”

Jordan Health currently provides dental, behavioral health, urgent care, refugee health, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and healthy home and care coordination among other services.

Dr. Harbin’s retirement will be effective December 31, 2023.