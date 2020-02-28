Jordan Health Center Computers Show Signs of Attack

Anthony L. Jordan Health Center. File photo

Officials at Anthony L. Jordan Health Center said one of its computer servers showed signs of suspicious activity on Feb. 26, and administrators shut down the entire network as a precaution.

In a news release on Feb. 27, Jordan officials said a forensic analysis showed no access to patient data, which is kept on a secure server.

Jordan officials said its information technology team isolated what it called a ransomware attack and started an investigation. The health center is working with the FBI, and state authorities have been notified.

Jordan Health remains open. Because the computers are down, patients are asked to bring their insurance card, all medications and a photo ID. Jordan officials said they are working around the clock to resolve the issue.