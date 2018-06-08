Jordan Health Center Employees Return to Work

By Staff –

Sixty-five Jordan Health Center employees, represented by 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, have recently returned to work after holding a three-day strike in protest of the center’s failure to reach a new collective-bargaining agreement with the union.

The workers have been in months-long negotiations with the center to re-negotiate employee contracts, and, last week, the group accepted a federal mediator’s proposal that would have given modest pay increases to employees in 2019 and 2020; however, the center recently rejected the proposal.

“The peaceful three-­‐day strike generated abundant labor and community support with more than a dozen Anthony L. Jordan Health Center patients joining workers on the picket line,” SEIU said in a statement. “The strike also drew the attention of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, NYS Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle, NYS Assembly Member Harry Bronson, City Council President Loretta Scott, City Council Vice President Adam McFadden, City Council Member Michael Patterson, and Father Laurence Tracy, who came together to draft a letter to the Anthony L. Jordan Board of Directors encouraging them to accept the federal mediator’s proposal, and “get back to your work providing health care to your patients.”

SEIU also said it was time for employees to get back to serving the center’s patients as well.

“We appreciate all the support we have gotten so far,” the group said. “There is no way we are going to stop standing up for our patients and our families – That’s not who we are, not what we do. Our fight is not over, now we will go back to the negotiating table to do whatever it takes to get a fair agreement that gives us the respect and justice we deserve.”

Recently, center officials have said the deficit the center is facing has been the reason for the difficult negotiations with union employees.

SEIU employees have been negotiating with the center since November.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.