Jordan Health Consolidates Services

Anthony Jordan Health Center

The Anthony L. Jordan Health is consolidating services to ensure adequate staffing at its three comprehensive sites during the COVID-19 emergency.

Jordan is open at the main location at 82 Holland St., the Woodward Center at 480 Genesee St. and Brown Square Center at 322 Lake Ave.

Patients need to call (585) 423-5848 before going to any of those sites.

Jordan sites in Canandaigua and at Kennedy Tower on South Plymouth Avenue have suspended service as of March 18. The Community Place location previously suspended service.

Jordan Health also is rescheduling dental patients who have routine appointments and will see dental emergencies only.