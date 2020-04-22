Jordan Health Opens Respiratory Clinic

Staff reports

Anthony L. Jordan Health Center

The Anthony L. Jordan Health Center has opened a respiratory clinic for its patients who might otherwise go untreated.

The clinic is in response to COVID-19 and the number of African Americans and Latinos affected by the illness.

The clinic opens April 22 and was formed in partnership with Monroe County, the city and the University of Rochester Medical Center. It will serve current Jordan patients.

County Executive Adam Bello approached Jordan about a way to help reduce health disparities, according to Dr. Janice Harbin, president and chief executive officer of Jordan Health.

“This has been our mission for over five decades and we were pleased to step up as community partners,” Harbin said in a news release.

She said that Jordan patients are approximately one-fifth of city residents, and the majority of patients are people of color.

The respiratory clinic will be at Jordan’s main location, 82 Holland St.

Staff in the respiratory clinic will receive training in the proper use of personal protective equipment. Anyone redeployed from another aspect of the clinic will receive training in protocols and safety.

“Jordan Health has been a safety net for the community for more than 50 years,” Harbin said in the news release. “Our respiratory clinic will allow us to continue our dedication and commitment to our patients during a time when they need us most.”

As of April 17, Blacks were 66.7% of patients in a hospital intensive care unit and 51.4% of patients on a ventilator. Latinos were 22.2% of ICU patients and 11.4% of patients on a ventilator, according to data from the Monroe County Department of Public Health.