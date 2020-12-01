Jordan Health Respiratory Clinic Receives Local Honor

Staff reports

Flora McEntee, a nurse at Anthony L. Jordan Health Center, administers a COVID-19 test at the center’s respiratory clinic. Provided photo

The respiratory clinic at the Anthony L. Jordan Health Center was honored by the Rochester Area Task Force on AIDS (RAFTA).

The clinic was co-recipient of the task force’s 2020 agency/program award. The award is presented annually to an agency or program that has offered innovative approaches or consistent service delivery and impact on the HIV/AIDS community.

Jordan shared the award with Trillium Health.

In April, Jordan Health was asked by Monroe County and the city of Rochester to help address the impacts of COVID-19. Two weeks later, Jordan opened the respiratory clinic, which cares for people with new or existing respiratory symptoms requiring in-person evaluation and administers COVID-19 testing.

“Our mission through the respiratory clinic, as with all of our centers and programs, is to ensure quality health care is available to underserved and uninsured individuals,” said Janice Harbin, chief executive officer of the Jordan Health Center. “We are grateful to RATFA for its recognition of the services we provide to people with HIV and other populations that are more likely to have other diseases and conditions that may make them more susceptible to severe illness with COVID-19.”

RATFA’s annual awards traditionally are presented at its World AIDS Day Luncheon on Dec. 1. In light of current COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions, a virtual presentation will take place at a later date.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold and the need for specialized evaluation, testing and treatment became apparent, two long-time RATFA member agencies rose to the challenge,” said Rich Fowler, RATFA executive chair.

“There have been many references to the similarities and differences of this coronavirus and HIV. Jordan Health and Trillium Health’s response to both are proof that RATFA’s core membership does not hesitate when it comes to the health and safety of our own.”

The respiratory clinic is part of Jordan Health Center at 82 Holland St. and is open to the public from 1 to 8 p.m. weekdays. Appointment are required. Call (585) 423-5848.