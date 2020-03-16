Jordan Health Suspends Service at Community Place

Anthony Jordan Health Center

on Holland Street.

Jordan Health is closing its office at Community Place on Parsells Avenue from March 16 until further notice in order to protect seniors from potential exposure to COVID-19.

The Franklin High School location is closed while schools are shut because of the threat from novel coronavirus.

Patients can be seen at Anthony L. Jordan Health Center, at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Holland Street, for urgent visits.

However, Jordan has set up a hotline and is asking patients to call (585) 423-5848 before going to any of its centers.

Jordan Health has 10 locations, including one in Canandaigua.

Jordan staff will call patients to reschedule non-urgent visits. Jordan is operating under the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York state and the Monroe County Department of Public Health.