Journalist Produces New Radio Program About Frederick Douglass

By Staff –

Award-winning journalist and podcaster Darien Lamen has recently moved to Rochester from Brunswick, Maine to produce a new radio program about abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

The program, titled “Our Earnest Struggle,” is currently an hour-long show that airs on 100.9 WXIR every Saturday at 10 a.m.

“It was a bit intimidating, at first, because I wanted to be sure I got it right,” Lamen said. “His is such an important legacy. It was really important to include many community voices.”

Each episode presently includes two to three segments, and the station broadcast the show’s inaugural episode on Douglass’ 200th birthday, which featured behind-the-scenes coverage of the Rochester Oratorio Society’s recent concert, “Frederick Douglass at 200.”

The episode included interviews with Geneseo-based composer Glenn McClure, local educator and singer Oscia Miles, and featured soloist Kearstin Piper Brown.

In addition, going forward, Lamen said he also plans to highlight historical segments that focus on Douglass’ own words, as well as critical conversations that go beyond local celebrations.

“One segment will highlight community voices and events involved in the “Re-energizing Frederick Douglass” initiative that is happening throughout 2018,” Lamen stated. “We’ll also get into some of the issues we struggle with today.”

Immediately before moving to Rochester, Lamen served as a visiting assistant professor at Bowdoin College, where he taught Caribbean and Latin American music.

The program will be available for national syndication through the Padifica Network, and anyone wishing to propose a subject or guest for the show may contact the station at WXIRNews@gmail.com.

Visit www.1009wxir.com for additional information regarding the show.

