Juanita Washington Is Named as Girl Scouts of Western New York’s Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Staff report

Girl Scouts of Western New York’s new executive vice president of marketing and communications.

(Photo courtesy of GSWNY)

The Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) named Juanita Washington as its executive vice president of marketing and communications.

The announcement came on Jan. 4, 2022.

GSWNY says Washington will oversee the organizations internal and external communications as well as the council’s brand and marketing initiatives.

“Juanita is a strategic thinker and proactive leader who has developed and implemented successful comprehensive communications and public relations strategies,” said GSWNY’s chief executive officer, Alison Wilcox. “I am confident our council will benefit greatly from the experience and passion she will bring to the role.”

GSWNY says Washington’s most recent prior leadership role was director of marketing and communications for Jordan Health in Rochester, New York. In that role, Washington led the organization ‘s COVID-19 communications initiatives throughout the pandemic.

Washington takes over 15 years of media, corporate, and non-profit industry experience with her to GSWNY. The organization says she has developed communication strategies for renewable and conventional energy technologies, capital projects, philanthropic efforts, and crisis communications.

“It is critical for young women and girls to understand the power of their voice and their value,” Washington said. “It is an honor for me to serve our communities in this capacity. I look forward to leading efforts which showcase the important role Girl Scouts of Western New York is playing in the development of future leaders.”

Washington’s appointment to her new role at GSWNY is effective immediately in the council’s Rochester, New York office.

She and her husband are the parents of five young boys.