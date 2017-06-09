Judge Astacio Needs Community’s Love and Support

Op/Ed By George Payne –

Embattled Judge Leticia Astacio has an illness called alcoholism; it is a disease that effects millions of people all over the world.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has stated that over 1.3 million adults receive treatment for AUD at a specialized facility each year. An estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the fourth leading preventable cause of death in the United States.

Continue reading this column on our sister publication’s website.